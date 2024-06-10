(Bloomberg) -- With Labour and the Conservatives set to unveil their election manifestos this week, it’s UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Tories who need to produce a game-changer, with Bloomberg’s poll of polls showing the incumbent party has failed to make a dent on the opposition in 19 days of campaigning so far.

Some 44.6% of voters say they will vote Labour, while the Conservatives are on 22.8%, according to Bloomberg’s composite poll, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies. The opposition’s 21.8-point lead is marginally higher than the 21.4-point margin they enjoyed on May 22, when Sunak called the election.

That puts Labour leader Keir Starmer firmly on track to enter Downing Street on July 5 as the UK’s new prime minister, ending 14 years of Tory governance. Further compounding Conservative woes, they’re also being squeezed on the right, with the composite putting Reform UK on 12.3%, up from 11% a week ago, when Brexit architect Nigel Farage took over the party leadership and said he’ll stand as a candidate in the July 4 vote.

