(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives continued their slide in Bloomberg’s UK poll of polls as the betting scandal enveloping the party widens.

With eight days to go until the general election, the governing party plumbed new depths on 20.2% in the Bloomberg composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies. Labour rose a fraction to 41.2%, pushing their lead over the Tories to 21 points. It suggests party leader Keir Starmer remains on track to take the keys of 10 Downing Street after the July 4 vote.

Adding to Tory worries in a week where Sunak was forced to suspend two candidates who are being investigated over bets placed on the timing of the general election before it was publicly announced, the Conservatives’ margin over Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK party narrowed to 4.4 points — the lowest ever. Reform are on 15.8%, just below their record rating, while Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats are on 11.2%, also close to their campaign high.

