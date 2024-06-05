(Bloomberg) -- Overseers of the world’s biggest bond market are on course to make trading in US Treasuries safer and more resilient, according to Joshua Frost, the Treasury Department’s assistant secretary for financial markets.

We “have made great strides toward our shared goal of fostering a safe, transparent and liquid Treasury market,” Frost said Wednesday in remarks prepared for a Treasury market forum in New York.

Following several breakdowns in Treasury market liquidity over the past decade, regulators are in the midst of a multipronged effort to shore it up. The Inter-Agency Working Group on Treasury Market Surveillance (IAWG), spanning multiple government agencies, has pushed through an array of measures aimed at improving intermediation capacity, as well as the quality and availability of trading data.

Just this month, the Treasury began buying back some of its securities for the first time since the early 2000s. The program aims to bolster market liquidity by targeting old, “off-the-run” securities that are infrequently traded. With the Treasury acting as a regular buyer, that’s expected to give dealers more confidence to make markets in off-the-run securities, Frost said. Buybacks should free up dealers’ balance-sheet capacity, he added.

Regarding to how the Treasury will finance buybacks — a widespread question among dealers — Frost said the “amounts spent to purchase securities will be treated like any other source of borrowing needs for debt management purposes.”

“Although Treasury will not attempt to directly align additional issuance with securities bought back at a specific tenor, we expect that net impact of buybacks on the maturity profile of the debt will be limited,” he said at the event hosted by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

SEC Overhaul

The Treasury is also planning future buybacks to support its cash management, but hasn’t yet scheduled any. Some buybacks could occur later this year depending on market conditions, Frost said.

In the most rigorous overhaul of the world’s biggest bond market in decades, the Securities and Exchange Commission in December finalized rules to be phased in over the next couple of years that will require central clearing for a large swath of cash Treasuries trading, and for almost all repurchase agreements linked to the debt. Other rule changes will force many of high-frequency trading firms and hedge funds active in Treasuries to register as dealers — requiring them to hold more capital as a cushion against losses and subjecting them to greater regulatory scrutiny.

“The SEC’s dealer-definition and clearing rules will reduce risk across the financial system,” Frost said. And the IAWG’s actions overall “leave us headed in the direction of a safer and more liquid Treasury market.”

The Treasury’s Office of Financial Research also last month finalized a rule to establish ongoing collection of data on transactions in the non-centrally-cleared bilateral repo market, which helps fill “one of the largest remaining data gaps for the official sector on Treasury market activity,” Frost said.

The IAWG includes the Treasury, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the SEC, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Fed’s Board of Governors in Washington.

