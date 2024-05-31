(Bloomberg) -- Koc Holding, the majority owner of in Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi AS, said its no longer in dicussions to sell its stake in the Turkish lender.

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC had held preliminary talks to buy a controlling stake in the lender, though those discussions had been hamstrung by disagreements over price, Bloomberg News previously reported.

“As the discussions have not resulted in a conclusion, these discussions have now been terminated,” Koc Holding said in a statement Friday, without mentioning the potential bidder.

Yapi Kredi shares fell 5.6% at close in Istanbul to 32.3 liras, their lowest level since May 15.

Koc Holding was seeking a higher price than FAB was willing to offer, Bloomberg reported last week. The impasse in valuation prevented FAB from commencing formal due diligence, despite weeks of informal talks. Neither party had engaged advisers.

FAB, the UAE’s largest lender, was the latest Gulf entity to express interest in Turkish assets following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s tour of the region last year to attract investments in Turkey’s $1.1 trillion economy.

