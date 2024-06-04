(Bloomberg) -- Hakluyt & Co., the London-based firm that’s provided advice to companies and buyout firms for nearly 30 years, is now building a presence in Silicon Valley as a startup investor.

Hakluyt Capital, the investment arm of the strategic advisory firm started by former MI6 intelligence officers, has raised its first venture capital fund, surpassing a target of $50 million. Its backers include Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and billionaire Yuri Milner, who’s known for his early bets on Facebook and Airbnb Inc.

Other investors that committed money include RIT Capital Partners Plc, backed by members of the Rothschild banking dynasty, and Blackstone Inc. executive David Blitzer’s family office. Hakluyt Capital hopes its links with top-tier Silicon Valley funds will enable it to invest alongside some of the largest venture capital firms, said Varun Chandra, Hakluyt’s managing partner.

“We need to do a lot more in the Valley going forward — we are just beginning,” Chandra, a 39-year-old former Lehman Brothers banker, said in an interview.

The firm, which offers advice ranging from market intelligence to work on contentious takeovers, is seeking to tap its international network to make key introductions to its portfolio companies and help them get ahead on policy and regulatory matters, according to Chandra.

The fund has already made eight investments, committing $2 million to $5 million per deal. Its portfolio includes companies such as Zipline, which specializes in on-demand drone delivery and instant logistics, and Calypso AI, an artificial intelligence-focused security company. Just under half of the fund is already deployed, Chandra said.

Hakluyt’s fund would be dwarfed by the capital others operating around Silicon Valley are able to deploy. Nevertheless, Chandra says large funds can’t help companies they invest in as easily with challenges like regulatory issues in Asia or finding a new board member in Germany.

Hakluyt, headquartered in a townhouse in London’s Mayfair district, has about 200 people working in 13 countries. It advises 40% of the world’s largest companies by market value and more than 75% of the top 20 private equity firms.

The new fund is co-led by Chandra alongside Hakluyt Capital partners James Potts and Nick Bidmead. It’s also creating an advisory board with tech and venture capital veterans including Adam Bain, former chief operating officer of Twitter; Somesh Dash, general partner at Institutional Venture Partners; Kleiner Perkins partner Mamoon Hamid and Entrepreneur First co-founder Matt Clifford.

“We suddenly have a network of relationships in the Valley that are very relevant,” Chandra said. “AI disruption, technology are all themes which are here to stay. To have a front-row seat on that is very valuable for an advisory firm, as well as our clients.”

Chandra said the fund is only getting started in the Valley and has more room to grow. For the foreseeable future, its focus will remain on North American businesses that are based in the Valley, the executive said.

Hakluyt’s core consulting business should generate about $170 million in revenue this year, Chandra said, up 15% to 20% from 2023. While transactional activity has slowed in the last couple of years, demand for advice continues to remain driven by the “intersection of competition and disruption,” Chandra said, as countries pursue their individual agendas and regulation becomes more complicated.

