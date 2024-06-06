(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s power grid will likely have a bigger buffer to guard against potential shortages this winter, reducing the need for backup supplies to help keep the lights on.

Supply margins are set to widen to 9.4%, due to an increase in interconnectors that import power from neighboring countries when Britain’s generation, National Grid Plc said in an outlook published Thursday. That compares with a forecast of 7.4% last year.

The average demand during peak cold spells is expected to reach 59.8 gigawatts, compared with 60.3 gigawatts in last year’s outlook. The grid operator still warned of global uncertainties around wholesale prices, especially those linked to the price of natural gas.

“Global energy markets show signs of finding a new equilibrium, but uncertainties remain,” it said in a statement.

The forecast provides more breathing room for the UK as it eases out of an historic energy crisis that sent power bills soaring. Prices are set continue to drop into the summer but remain about 50% above the pre-crisis average due to geopolitical risks, which can affect the price of liquefied natural gas imports.

A third of the UK’s power capacity secured for winter during an auction earlier this year came from five large gas plants, including the Severn Power Station in Wales and the Sutton Bridge Power Station in England. Nuclear generation also forms much of the backup. Nuclear and gas generators are set to provide more than three-quarters of the capacity.

National Grid ran a program last winter for households to earn money for reducing power use another tool for it to mitigate supply risks. The company still warned there “may be some tight days” where system notices are used.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.