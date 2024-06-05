US Home-Purchase Applications Fall by Most Since Early April

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage applications for home purchases in the US slid last week by the most since early April as mortgage rates remained above 7%.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s index of mortgage applications to buy a home decreased 4.4% in the week ended May 31, which included the Memorial Day holiday, according to data released Wednesday.

The contract rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage ticked up 2 basis points to 7.07%, marking the ninth straight week above 7%. The rate on a five-year adjustable mortgage, however, slumped 27 basis points to a two-month low of 6.37%.

The overall index of applications, which includes those for home purchases and refinancing, declined 5.2% last week to 180.4, the lowest since Feb. 23. The group’s refinancing measure dropped 6.8%.

While home listings have stabilized, prospective buyers are balking at high asking prices and borrowing costs. A National Association of Realtors gauge of contract signings on home resales dropped to a four-year low.

The MBA survey, which has been conducted weekly since 1990, uses responses from mortgage bankers, commercial banks and thrifts. The data cover more than 75% of all retail residential mortgage applications in the US.

(Adds graphic)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.