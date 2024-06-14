(Bloomberg) -- The election of the next South African president by lawmakers is expected to take place later on Friday, after voting to appoint the speaker and deputy speaker got delayed.

The nomination of more than one candidate for the post of the speaker triggered a secret ballot. There are no electronic voting facilities at the venue being used by lawmakers to hold the elections, meaning that ballot papers have had to be printed with the names of candidates nominated from the floor.

The election of the speaker took three hours and the process of electing the deputy speaker, which began at 5 p.m. in Cape Town, is expected to take a similar length of time. That will be followed by election of the president, which may face the same delays if a rival candidate is nominated to oppose incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The election of the president had been expected to take place at 2 p.m.

