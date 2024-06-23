(Bloomberg) -- Woolworths Group Ltd., Coles Group Ltd. and other major Australian supermarkets will face potential multimillion dollar fines for anti-competitive behavior under a government push to crack down on unfair prices and the rising cost of living.

Any supermarket with annual sales of more than A$5 billion ($3.3 billion) must adhere to a strengthened Food and Grocery Code of Conduct, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement Sunday. The penalty for a serious breach will either be A$10 million, three times the benefit gained from the behavior, or 10% of annual revenue — whichever is the greatest.

The new measures follow a government-commissioned review of the industry’s code of conduct, which is currently voluntary. The final report found large supermarkets hold too much power over suppliers and farmers, who fear retribution if they raise concerns about their treatment. Woolworths, Coles, Aldi and Metcash Ltd. all meet the proposed A$5 billion sales threshold, according to the review.

Chalmers, under pressure to rein in rising prices, said all the review’s recommendations will be implemented. They included creating a pathway for anonymous whistleblower complaints within Australia’s competition regulator, and requiring fresh-produce supply agreements to show how prices are determined.

The government will prioritize the necessary changes to the Competition and Consumer Act, Chalmers said.

