(Bloomberg) -- Inditex SA climbed after the fashion retailer said shoppers are snapping up its summer fashions despite poor weather that’s hampered rivals.

Shares of the Zara owner rose as much as 5.5% on Wednesday, the biggest gain since March, as it reported an upbeat start to the second quarter and first-quarter sales and profit that met expectations.

Sales rose 12% at constant exchange rates from May 1 to June 3, in a sign that the second quarter could be on track to report double-digit growth.

The Arteixo, Spain-based company also posted operating income of €1.6 billion ($1.74 billion) in the three months to April 30, meeting the average estimate from analysts.

Inditex has long been a standout in the fashion sector, with its range of fashion and fast delivery timescales helping it post double-digit sales increases and healthy profit margins.

Its trading update for the first five weeks of the second quarter offered a surprise on the upside, defying the slowing conditions of recent quarters.

The update marks “an impressive start” to the second quarter, Jefferies analyst James Grzinic said, noting that he expected “modest upgrades to consensus” as a result.

The 12% sales growth at the start of the second quarter suggests some “pent-up demand following a cool and rainy start to spring in southern Europe,” said RBC Capital Markets analysts Richard Chamberlain and Manjari Dhar.

Supply chain conditions had also normalized since attacks in the Red Sea which has helped the company’s performance, it said on an analyst call Wednesday. The disruption had forced shipping companies to sail south of Africa, adding weeks to cargo delivery times.

Chief Executive Officer Oscar Garcia Maceiras Gonzalez said Inditex’s “execution was very, very strong” and it is managing to keep sales growing while still keeping its inventory in check. Arch rival Hennes & Mauritz AB has long been dogged by a buildup of stock that it’s then had to discount to clear.

Inditex continues to invest in its stores and supply chain and has laid out plans to spend €2.7 billion this year on improving shops and technology and increasing its logistics capabilities. By the second half of 2025, the retailer expects to have an additional 7.2 million square feet of distribution space, including more capacity for Zara, Bershka and footwear.

Inditex shares are up more than 16% so far this year and hit an all-time high in March. The share price has more than doubled since 2022.

--With assistance from Macarena Muñoz.

(Updates with Red Sea details in penultimate paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.