(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to travel to Singapore this weekend to attend a regional defense forum, where he will urge Asian leaders to attend a summit in Switzerland to discuss his country’s peace blueprint, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zelenskiy is expected to deliver a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, said one of the people, who asked not to identified as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. The president wants to persuade Asian leaders that the summit offers a real possibility of bringing an end to the war, the person said.

The Ukrainian embassy in Singapore didn’t respond to a request for comment while Zelenskiy’s spokesman declined to comment. Reuters earlier reported Zelenskiy would address delegates at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue.

Zelenskiy has stepped up his international visits since last week just as Russia built up troop formations near Ukraine’s northeast border and stepped up air attacks. He wants to secure support among foreign leaders, including the so-called Global South, for the summit that will be hosted by Switzerland next month.

Switzerland has scheduled the conference for June 15-16 on the heels of a meeting of the Group of Seven in Borgo Egnazia, Italy. Several G-7 leaders plan to join but President Joe Biden is not slated to be there, Bloomberg News reported, while China has signaled it won’t be attending.

Biden is scheduled to fly from the G-7 to Los Angeles for a major fundraiser on June 15 featuring Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, former President Barack Obama, and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel.

