(Bloomberg) -- US investment firm 777 Partners LLC’s deal to add Everton FC to its portfolio of football clubs has collapsed after a deadline to proceed with the purchase passed on Saturday.

The Premier League club will now work with majority shareholder Blue Heaven Holdings Ltd. to “assess all options,” the club said in a statement, and will “operate as usual” in the meantime.

Farhad Moshiri, who owns Everton through Blue Heaven, told fans in May he’d recently received unsolicited approaches, but wouldn’t consider any proposal until the expiry of the sale agreement with 777.

Miami-based 777 had until Saturday to come up with the funds to purchase Moshiri’s stake, a deal agreed to in September. But the plan had been dogged by financing problems and scrutiny of 777’s management of its other holdings, some of which have run into difficulties with creditors.

Read more: 777’s Football Empire Under Review After Lender Hires Moelis

Investment bank Moelis & Co. was brought in last month to review the firm’s portfolio of businesses after lenders accused co-founder Josh Wander of fraud and double pledging assets. That in turn prompted 777 to hire restructuring experts to address “various operational challenges.”

777’s football assets include Vasco da Gama in Brazil, Italy’s Genoa Cricket and Football Club, Hertha BSC in Germany, and Paris-based Red Star FC.

