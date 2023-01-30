(Bloomberg) -- Gambling group 888 Holdings Plc has suspended VIP customer accounts in the Middle East after a failure in compliance protocols. Chief Executive Officer Itai Pazner is immediately leaving his position, it said in a separate statement.

Best practices haven’t been followed for “know your client” and anti-money laundering processes with VIP customers in the Middle East, the Gibraltar-based gambling company said in a statement on Monday. Shares had fallen more than 20% at 09:10 a.m. in London.

While internal investigations are underway, 888 said it believes the “process deficiencies” identified are isolated to the Middle East. The company estimates that the suspension of VIP activities in the region will reduce group revenues by less than 3%.

The development could mean a hit to full-year earnings of between £30 million and £40 million if the region’s so-called VIP customers don’t return, Goodbody analyst David Brohan said in a note to clients. It also raises the issue of liabilities related to historical revenue from these customers, he added.

Jonathan Mendelsohn will assume the role of executive chair at the company on an interim basis while the board searches for a permanent CEO. Pazner did not immediately respond to requests for comment. He’d been at 888 for more than 20 years, and CEO for four.

Earlier in January, 888 also announced that CFO Yariv Dafna would step down on March 31.

(Updates with analyst comment in fourth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.