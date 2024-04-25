(Bloomberg) -- A South Florida office skyscraper from Related Cos. landed new finance tenants, including a John Paulson business and a private equity firm that counts Mark Bezos as a founding partner.

Paulson Capital and HighPost Capital, founded by David Moross and Mark Bezos, have signed leases at One Flagler in West Palm Beach, according to Related. The 25-story building, which is under development, is set to be one of the biggest in the area at more than 270,000 square feet (25,500 square meters).

With other new deals, the building is now 75% leased. A representative for HighPost Capital declined to comment.

“West Palm is rapidly becoming an important financial center,” said Paulson, founder of Paulson & Co. “We are excited about opening our office at One Flagler, an exceptional new office building.”

Related, which broke ground on the project in 2021, has been seeking to seize on the flurry of demand from Northeast finance firms relocating to or expanding offices in South Florida. The company has signed leases with private equity firm GTCR and First Republic Bank, Bloomberg reported. Seafood restaurant Estiatorio Milos will also open a spot at the building.

