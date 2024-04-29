(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s stock exchange indicated the bourse is open to an expanded roster of crypto exchange-traded funds, as the city’s first spot-Bitcoin and Ether products go live.

“We can continue to go into the physical spot asset, maybe composite types of products, eventually getting into maybe levered and inverse types of strategies,” Brian Roberts, head of equities product development at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

A batch of ETFs investing directly in Bitcoin and Ether are debuting in Hong Kong on Tuesday. The level of demand for the funds will provide clues on whether the city’s push for a tightly regulated digital-asset hub is gaining traction.

The first step is to monitor how the latest launches develop and mature before looking at other possibilities down the road, Roberts said.

When asked whether the new spot ETFs might be included in a program that allows mainland Chinese investors to purchase some products in Hong Kong, Roberts said “we can look at that down the road.”

