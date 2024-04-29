Here are five things you need to know this morning:

London Drugs closes stores after cyber incident: Drug store chain London Drugs has temporarily shut all of its stores across Canada after a cybersecurity incident. The chain discovered it was the victim of an incident on Sunday and shut all 79 of its stores “out of an abundance of caution,” Bloomberg reports. The stores will remain closed until further notice, according to an email from the company, but pharmacists will be available for customers with urgent needs. We’ll have more on this story throughout the day as we learn more.

Cargojet profits inch higher: Profit at air cargo service provider Cargojet rose $2 million to $32.5 million last quarter compared with a year earlier, despite a slight tick lower on the revenue side. The TSX-listed company said in its earnings release that streamlined maintenance processes, optimized schedules and better shift management are helping reduce costs. Revenue came in at $231.2 million, in line with analyst estimates, but down from $231.9 million a year ago.

Tesla shares gain on China self-driving news: Shares in electric carmaker Tesla are poised to gain on Monday after the company’s CEO Elon Musk made an unexpected trip to China to secure the country’s OK to roll out self-driving technology. Bloomberg reports that the company got approval for a data-security and privacy requirement that had been hard to obtain previously. The company will also partner with Chinese firm Baidu on mapping and navigation functions in its deployment of what it calls FSD or Full Self-Driving technology.

Domino’s beats expectations on Q1 sales: Domino’s Pizza exceeded analyst expectations on same-store sales in the first quarter, pushing shares in the company higher in premarket trading. Sales rose by 5.6 per cent during the period, well ahead of the 3.9 per cent forecast. The sales gain “came through positive order counts in both our carryout and delivery businesses,” CEO Russell Weiner said. It’s the second quarter in a row that the pizza chain has handily beaten sales expectations.

Oil prices lower on Middle East news: Oil prices are lower on Monday as traders weigh U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, Bloomberg reports. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the region on Monday as part of a push to secure a truce in Gaza. The price of oil has ratcheted higher this year on tensions in the Middle East, but the price of the most heavily traded West Texas Intermediate contract was down about one per cent to just over US$83 a barrel on Monday. “We are in wait and see mode ahead of the Fed meeting and inventory data,” Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of research at A/S Global Risk Management, told Bloomberg. “I actually thought we would take out some more of the risk premium today given that we might hopefully be closer to some kind of ceasefire in the Middle East.”