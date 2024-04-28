Pharmacy chain London Drugs Ltd. shut dozens of stores in western Canada on Sunday following a cyber incident.

The chain discovered it was the victim of a cybersecurity incident on Sunday, a representative said by email, and shut all 79 of its stores “out of an abundance of caution.” The stores will remain closed until further notice, according to the email.

London Drugs has no reason to believe that customer or employee data has been impacted, the spokeswoman said. The company has taken “countermeasures” including hiring cybersecurity experts to help with containment, remediation and investigation, she added.

The company said pharmacists were available for customers with urgent needs, and local stores could be contacted by phone.

The Richmond, British Columbia-based chain was founded in 1945 and bought by Vancouver entrepreneur Tong Louie of HY Louie Co. Ltd., in 1976, according to its website. Louie’s son Brandt Louie now steers the family business, one of the region’s largest retailers.