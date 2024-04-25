(Bloomberg) -- China’s overseas investment is heading for an eight-year high as its dominant firms build more factories abroad, a shift that could soften criticism of Beijing’s export drive.

Chinese companies made 243 billion yuan ($33.5 billion) in foreign direct investments from January to March, data released last week showed. That was the highest first-quarter figure since 2016 — before a crackdown on capital outflows -– and up almost 13% from a year earlier.

Leading the push are firms in industries where China is racing ahead of rivals, like electric vehicles and solar energy. These investments may help tamp down trade tensions — by creating jobs and economic growth in overseas markets, instead of flooding them with exports that threaten to put local producers out of business.

“China wants to produce overseas so the trade surplus is reduced and most importantly, overcapacity is reduced,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, chief Asia Pacific economist at Natixis SA. “I expect this pace to continue very aggressively. But they will still face protectionism.”

Geopolitical competition – especially with the US and Europe – means investment from China may not always be welcome.

‘Huge Suspicion’

Japan in the 1980s was able to use overseas investment by its world-leading carmakers to smooth diplomatic ties. But it wasn’t a strategic competitor with the US the way China is today. That means Beijing might not be able to follow suit, according to Bert Hofman, a professor at the National University of Singapore and a former World Bank country director for China. “There’s a huge suspicion against Chinese investments” in the US and Europe, he said.

There’s no official breakdown yet for where investments this year or last year have gone.

In 2022, about three-quarters of Chinese FDI was in Asia –– though that figure is skewed because much of it goes to Hong Kong and is then re-routed to other countries, or even back to the mainland in what’s known as “round-tripping.” Almost 17% of investment was in manufacturing, the second-biggest single sector.

A separate report released this week showed a surge in Chinese manufacturing investment in the ASEAN bloc of southeast Asian countries, which almost quadrupled last year. At $26 billion, it was nearly twice the combined total for US, South Korean and Japanese firms.

Chinese businesses have plowed cash into processing key materials, such as nickel mines and smelters in Indonesia. They’re making downstream investments, too. Chery Automobile Co. this week announced plans to become the latest Chinese carmaker to set up a plant in Thailand, aiming to start EV production next year.

Chery signed another deal this month to take over an old Nissan factory in Spain and produce electric cars there. BYD Co., the world’s biggest EV maker, began work last month on a factory in Brazil — its first outside of Asia — and aims to start output by early 2025. It also has a big project in Hungary, which has become a hub of Chinese business activity in Europe.

Tariff Workarounds

In the solar industry, Chinese manufacturers that dominate global production are looking to invest more overseas after many countries grew uncomfortable relying on a geopolitical rival for equipment that’s vital to the energy transition.

Longi Green Energy Technology Co. and Trina Solar Co. have announced plans for factories in the US, where generous government subsidies are available as part of the Biden administration’s push to develop renewable power.

Some Chinese investments have been aimed at accessing the US market without incurring tariffs, according to Hofman. Now “something similar is happening with the European market,” he said, amid expectations there’ll be more China tariffs imposed there, too. Companies may also be factoring in the weak demand at home, as China’s housing slump weighs on consumer spending.

The increase in factory-building marks a shift away from the infrastructure investment that until recently was the centerpiece of Chinese spending overseas. It’s not necessarily a geographical change, because investment in countries that are part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative reportedly hit a record last year.

But since the pandemic downturn, a lot of Chinese lending that financed infrastructure has gone sour – while countries in Africa and Asia are looking to restructure and lower their debts. That’s triggered a reversal in the flow of Chinese labor for construction investments. The number of Chinese workers in Africa fell almost two-thirds between 2015 and 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund.

