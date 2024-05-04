(Bloomberg) -- Westjet Airlines Ltd. issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the union representing the airline’s maintenance engineers, setting up a possible work disruption as early as Tuesday for Canada’s second-biggest airline.

The lockout notice was issued Saturday after the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association agreed earlier this week to conduct a strike authorization referendum, which is scheduled to be completed on Thursday. The strike vote was authorized after the union claimed that the airline failed to offer proposals to “significantly” enhance wages, benefits and quality-of-life work rules. The two sides have been negotiating since September.

The union isn’t being reasonable, WestJet says. m

“Despite our unwavering commitment to reach a collective agreement, AMFA continues to show up to the bargaining table with unreasonable demands and expectations,” Diederik Pen, president of WestJet, said in a statement.

The union could not be immediately reached for comment.

WestJet plans in the coming days to take steps to manage potential impacts of a strike, including preparing to operate a reduced schedule, prepping to manage changes and cancellations, including providing “flexible” change and cancel options, the airline said.

The possible work stoppage by airline engineers comes ahead of the summer travel season, as global airline capacity returns to pre-pandemic levels.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.