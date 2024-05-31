(Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman is selling a stake in Pershing Square as a prelude to a planned initial public offering of his investment firm, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ackman is selling a 10% stake in Pershing Square privately, in a funding round that will value the firm at more than $10 billion, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing a confidential matter. The money will be used to seed additional funds, they said. The transaction may be announced as soon as next week, the person added.

Ackman, 58, is planning a stock market listing for Pershing Square as soon as late 2025, the person said. The Wall Street Journal reported the IPO plan earlier on Friday. A representative for Pershing Square declined to comment.

Ryan Israel, Pershing Square’s chief investment officer, owns 10% of the firm, the person said. The deal would value his stake at about $1 billion, the person said.

Pershing Square is the management company that runs closed-end funds — Pershing Square Holdings Ltd., which has about $15 billion in assets and is publicly traded in Amsterdam and London, and Pershing Square USA Ltd., which he intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange — as well as unlisted hedge funds.

Ackman made a name for himself as an activist investor with an outsized presence on social media, betting against companies ranging from Herbalife Ltd. to bond insurer MBIA Inc. He’s been an active supporter of Israel in recent months and has agitated against antisemitism on US college campuses.

Ackman has a net worth of $2.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That valuation is set to climb, following the completion of the stake sale.

