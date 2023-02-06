(Bloomberg) -- Adani Group stocks were mixed on Tuesday before the conglomerate releases a raft of earnings, with investors weighing news of the pre-payment of $1.11 billion worth of borrowings.

Seven of the group’s 10 stocks rose, trimming the drop in market capitalization to $115.5 billion since US-based Hindenburg Research released a report on Jan. 24 alleging market manipulation and accounting fraud. The group has repeatedly denied the claims.

Billionaire Gautam Adani is seeking to calm a selloff that has sparked fears of a contagion across India’s financial markets and economy. Investors are likely to parse earnings from the group over the coming days to gauge the health of its finances.

“The volatility levels in the stocks have reduced and could fall further if there are no negative catalysts or news developments,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd. “The force of selling may reduce and that may give a small boost to prices.”

Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd., which has dropped by more than half since the explosive report, climbed 1.3%. Adani Green Energy Ltd. slid as much as 5.2% while Adani Power Ltd. tumbled 5%.

Adani Transmission Ltd. advanced 1.4% after announcing a third-quarter profit jump of 78% from a year ago, with daily losses in the shares limited to 5%.

Four Adani Group firms are expected to announce results on Tuesday: Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd. and New Delhi Television Ltd.

