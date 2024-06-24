(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has formally told Covestro AG it’s prepared to boost its takeover bid for the German chemical company to about €11.7 billion ($12.5 billion), moving a step closer to what could be the energy giant’s biggest-ever deal, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Middle Eastern company sent a letter to Covestro officially informing the company of its intention to sweeten the bid to €62 per share, from €60 apiece, if in-depth due diligence go well, according to the people. The Covestro supervisory board met Monday and discussed Adnoc’s latest move, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

In recent days, Adnoc received the green light from senior government officials to boost its offer under the condition that it successfully conducts in-depth due diligence, some of the people said.

Adnoc had already verbally indicated its willingness to increase its latest bid of €60 per share, worth about €11.3 billion in total, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. However, Covestro executives were seeking more formal, written assurances from the potential buyer before moving forward, some of the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty the parties will reach an agreement, the people said. A representative for Adnoc and Covestro declined to comment.

The Leverkusen-based plastics company and Adnoc have been in talks for a year now over a potential transaction that would be the largest acquisition of a European firm by a Middle Eastern buyer. Adnoc first informed Covestro’s management about its takeover interest mid-last year and subsequently improved its initial, non-binding offer of €55 per share to €57 and then to €60 per share, Bloomberg News has reported.

Adnoc’s chief investment officer, Klaus Froehlich, said in an interview last month said Covestro was “a great platform with a fantastic management team,” adding his company is a “firm believer in the future of the chemicals industry.”

--With assistance from Anthony Di Paola, Vinicy Chan and Crystal Tse.

