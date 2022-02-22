Air Canada announces summer expansion as restrictions ease

The numbers were better than expected this morning for Air Canada: Colin Stewart

Air Canada is expanding its travel network this summer as it continues its COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

On Tuesday morning, the airline announced seven new North American routes and dozens of other routes that will see service restored in the coming months.

In a news release, the carrier said it will launch new service on four trans-border routes; Montreal to Atlanta and Detroit, Toronto to Salt Lake City and Vancouver to Austin, and three new domestic routes; Montreal to Gander N.L., Calgary to Fort St. John, B.C., and Vancouver to Halifax.

The airline will also restore service on 41 North American routes, including 13 routes from Toronto, nine from Montreal, five from Ottawa, five from Vancouver, four from Calgary, three from Halifax, and two from Edmonton.

"Canadians are ready to travel,” Mark Galardo, senior vice-president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, said in the news release.

“With our recovery accelerating and North American flying reaching 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels this summer, we are offering more options across the continent,” he said.

The airline’s latest quarter surpassed expectations, bleeding less cash despite Omicron’s hefty uppercuts on holiday travel. A loss of nearly $500 million prompted Air Canada’s CEO to call for lighter travel restrictions, days after the federal government announced it would lessen barriers to cross-border traffic. According to flight data firm Cirium, Air Canada cancelled up to half of its February flights, with more than 43,300 trips nixed in the first two months of 2022.

The Montreal-based airline’s operating revenues for the quarter ending on Dec. 31 were listed at $2.73 billion, more than three times the $827 million recorded in the same period of 2020.