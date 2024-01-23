(Bloomberg) -- The French data protection watchdog fined Amazon.com Inc. €32 million ($34.9 million) for setting up a system to monitor employee activity and performance that it called “excessively intrusive.”

The authority is targeting scanners that track employee activity and performance, CNIL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The watchdog said Amazon’s system differs from traditional monitoring methods “because of the scale on which they were implemented, both in terms of their exhaustiveness and their permanence.” The e-commerce giant was also fined for having insufficient security on its video surveillance.

Amazon called CNIL’s conclusions factually incorrect and said in a separate statement that it reserved the right to appeal the decision.

“Warehouse management systems are industry standard and are necessary for ensuring the safety, quality, and efficiency of operations and to track the storage of inventory and processing of packages on time and in line with customer expectations,” Amazon said.

