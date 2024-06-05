(Bloomberg) -- The union for American Airlines Group Inc. flight attendants rejected a company offer of an immediate 17% pay raise and increased profit sharing and urged the carrier to focus instead on reaching a new contract agreement.

The unusual offer was turned down by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants board hours after the carrier sent a video of Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom to individual flight attendants explaining the plan. It was separate from pay increases being discussed during contentious contract negotiations, and the union would have had to agree to the change, American said.

A unilateral proposal to boost pay for union workers is unusual in the airline industry, but the move echoes one made by American in 2017 when it increased wages mid-contract for both pilots and flight attendants to help soothe strained relations. Negotiations between American and the union have stalled over compensation and scheduling rules, the APFA has said.

The union board “encourages, in the strongest way possible, the company to put all of its attention towards reaching an agreement with our union and avoiding a crippling strike,” APFA said in a statement to members.

Resuming Talks

The two sides are set to resume talks on June 10 after failing to reach an agreement after more than a week of intense negotiations. The flight attendants’ last raise was in 2019.

“I don’t know how long it will take to get to the finish line, and I don’t want another day to go by without increasing your pay,” Isom said in the video. The offer “does not replace our commitment to get the deal done as soon as possible.”

While progress has been made, “there’s still a lot of work to be done” before an agreement is reached, he said.

The APFA has told its members to prepare for a strike, although any walkout has to be authorized by the National Mediation Board, which is overseeing negotiations. The airline took its offer directly to flight attendants Wednesday, after proposing it to the union on Tuesday, APFA said.

“We believe that AA management underestimated the determination and resolve of flight attendants to achieve the contract we deserve,” the union said.

