(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has added China’s two biggest online retailers to a growing list of apps that will support its mixed-reality Vision Pro headset when it goes on sale on Friday.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s Taobao will offer virtual test drives of Xiaomi cars and simulate various makeup looks as part of its native app for the nascent headset. Archrival JD.com Inc. launched a JD.Vision app that promises to help people virtually place products in their homes, aided by an AI chatbot.

App support is critical for the $3,500 Vision Pro’s market success, after the new Apple gadget got off to a rocky start in the US. Netflix Inc. decided against creating a bespoke app, and its website directs users to navigate via Apple’s Safari browser if they want to watch movies on the headset. Apple has said its Chinese equivalent, Tencent Video, will support the device. Amazon.com Inc. has also not produced a tailored app, whereas Alibaba and JD.com are jumping on board.

The headset is slated to debut in China, Japan and Singapore on June 28, in an expansion following its US launch in February. After spurring a major sales premium for imported units in overseas markets, the gadget quickly lost steam and was available for less than its US retail price in Hong Kong stores within weeks. It has failed to generate significant sales so far.

--With assistance from Jessica Sui.

