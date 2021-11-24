Ardian’s Dominique Senequier Walks, Swims, and Starts Her Day With Papaya

(Bloomberg Markets) -- Dominique Senequier, the founder and president of Paris-based private equity firm Ardian SAS, has built a European investing powerhouse. Here she divulges some off-duty habits and preferences.

Do you have an essential morning ritual?

Coffee with milk, papaya, and piano.

What’s your favorite sport or sports team?

Walking and swimming.

Which app is in heavy rotation on your phone?

Google.

What are you reading right now?

William Christie’s book on his life: Cultiver L’émotion. What a journey!

Printed book, e-book, or audiobook?

Printed.

What’s your favorite place to go on vacation?

My family house in the South of France. It’s always been the case.

Do you have a strategy for fighting jet lag?

One glass of wine and a good night of sleep.

What living or historical person do you truly admire?

Winston Churchill.

What’s the last thing that made you laugh?

A quote from Chateaubriand: “Purgatory surpasses heaven and hell in poetry in that it presents a future that the first two lack.”

What is your biggest fear?

Human inclination to violence.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

Resist taking any decision when it is not mature.

What’s the best advice you give to your children?

Celebrate your ancestors, as many ancient cultures do!

If you were 20, what business would you get into?

Deep tech.Lacqua is co-anchor of Bloomberg TV’s Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

