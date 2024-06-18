Astra Drug Doesn’t Help With Tough Form of Breast Cancer

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s new medicine Truqap didn’t help patients with a hard-to-treat form of breast cancer live longer.

Scientists studied the drug in combination with a common chemotherapy in the late-stage study, the drugmaker said Tuesday. The volunteers had triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most challenging forms of the disease to treat, which had spread or couldn’t be operated.

Truqap, a potential new cancer blockbuster for Astra, recently won clearance in the US and the European Union for other types of breast cancer.

The new study’s outcome is disappointing but may help advance understanding of certain pathways, said Susan Galbraith, Astra’s executive vice president of oncology R&D.

The drug’s safety profile was in line with what was previously known. Truqap is currently being tested in separate late-stage trials in breast and prostate cancer.

Astra shares were little changed in early London trading. They have gained about 17% so far this year.

(Updates with Astra shares in last paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.