(Bloomberg) -- Australia and China’s differences won’t be resolved if they’re left to fester “in silence,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will say during the second day of a visit by Premier Li Qiang that aims to build on improved ties.

Albanese welcomed China’s No. 2 leader to Canberra on Monday for the first visit by a Chinese official of his seniority in over seven years. It caps a rapid warming in relations between the nations after several years of deterioration that included accusations of foreign interference and trade disruptions.

“Whatever the issue, it is always better if we deal direct with each other,” Albanese said in the text of a speech. “And consistent, steady engagement helps build and maintain stability across our region.”

Li began his visit in the southern city of Adelaide on Sunday, announcing the arrival of new pandas for the city’s zoo and toured vineyards — symbolic of improved ties between the two countries — after Beijing lifted heavy tariffs on Australia’s wine industry in March.

The premier said that relations between Australia and China are “back on track after a period of twists and turns,” according to a statement released after his arrival. “A more mature, stable and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership will be a treasure shared by the people of both countries.”

While Li’s visit has so far been warm, with footage showing him exchanging jokes with Australian ministers and officials, there are underlying tensions between the two countries.

China is concerned about Australia further tightening security links with the US, while Albanese is expected to raise recent tense standoffs between the nations’ militaries and the plight of imprisoned writer Yang Hengjun, who received a suspended death sentence in a Beijing court earlier this year.

In a toast to welcome Li to Canberra, Albanese said that while there are still differences between China and Australia, both countries must be able to engage with each other as “mature nations.”

“We won’t always agree – and the points on which we disagree won’t simply disappear if we leave them in silence. We share an interest in protecting a stable order in our region.”

Li will travel from Canberra to the mining state of Western Australia, where the Chinese government’s calls for greater access to Australia’s critical minerals sector are expected to take center stage.

