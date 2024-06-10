(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s business confidence turned negative and conditions slipped to below-average levels, suggesting high interest rates and darkening consumer outlook are dragging on the corporate sector.

Business confidence fell 4 points to minus 3 after staying at or above zero since November, a National Australia Bank Ltd. survey showed Tuesday. Business conditions, which measure sales, employment and profitability, declined 1 point to 6 in May, below their long-run average.

The survey recorded falls in conditions across most consumer-facing industries including retail and recreation & personal services, while forward orders held negative. Nonetheless, capacity utilization remains above average and cost and price growth measures rose in the month, NAB said.

This “suggests the process of bringing supply and demand back into balance remains incomplete,” said Alan Oster, NAB’s chief economist. “We have been wary for some time that the path of inflation from here is likely to be gradual and uneven, and the survey results really reinforce this message.”

The Reserve Bank has raised rates 13 times since May 2022 to 4.35% in a bid to rein in inflation. The hikes have hammered consumer confidence with Australians hunkering down in the face of rising mortgage repayments.

Business sentiment, which had been fairly resilient through the tightening, is also now turning down.

“Overall, the message here is a mixed one for the RBA,” Oster said. “There are warning signs on the outlook for growth but at the same time reasons to be very wary about the inflation outlook, and we expect the RBA to keep rates on hold for some time yet as they navigate through these contrasting risks.”

Other key data points:

Trading conditions and profitability fell 3 points each while employment rose 3 points

Forward orders rose 1 point to -6 to be still below the long-run average

Labor cost growth climbed 2.3% in quarterly-equivalent terms and purchase cost growth advanced 1.9%

The capacity utilization rate ticked up to 83.3%

