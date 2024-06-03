Bankman-Fried Back in Brooklyn After Brief Tour of US Prisons

(Bloomberg) -- FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has returned to a New York jail, after being transported to Oklahoma and Pennsylvania last month.

Bankman-Fried is back at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. The move appears to comply with a request from Judge Lewis Kaplan, who asked that the 32-year-old crypto whiz remain in the city “until his appeal has been fully briefed to facilitate access to appellate counsel.”

Kaplan sentenced Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison following his conviction last year on multiple counts of fraud related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange. Another FTX official, Ryan Salame, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison last week.

“We appreciate the BOP’s prompt resolution of this matter,” said Mark Botnick, a spokesman for Bankman-Fried.

On May 23, Bankman-Fried was shipped to a facility in Oklahoma, in what appeared to be a way station en route to a prison in California, where his parents live. But last week, he was transported to a prison in Pennsylvania, a brief stop on his way back to Brooklyn.

