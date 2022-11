Bankman-Fried Says He Was Mistaken About FTX’s Leverage Levels

(Bloomberg) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he was mistaken about the cryptocurrency exchange’s leverage levels, thinking it was about $5 billion when it was $13 billion.

In his latest series of tweets explaining how FTX imploded, Bankman-Fried says the company got “overconfident and careless.”

NOTE: FTX Latest: Winklevosses’ Gemini Back Online, Lending Arm Halted

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.