(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc’s Paul Leech and Todd Sandoz, who have led the firm’s equities trading business since 2020, are leaving the British bank.

Stephen Dainton, co-head of the firm’s broader global markets business, will run the unit on an interim basis, according to a memo to staff seen by Bloomberg News. Dainton, who previously ran the equities business, is not planning to change the unit’s strategy or client proposition as part of the changes, the memo said.

The departures come as Barclays seeks to move up the rankings for equities trading, with the firm setting its sights on its broader markets business making it into the top 5 globally.

“We have made good progress growing market share in equities and under Stephen’s interim leadership, we are confident we will continue to deliver for clients and execute on our growth strategy,” Barclays said in an emailed statement. “We thank Paul and Todd for their contributions to the franchise and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

