(Bloomberg) -- The so-called Ozempic Revolution has wiped billions off the market value of food and drink companies. But new weight-loss drugs are giving a boost to at least one line of products that have sometimes previously faced sluggish demand: yogurt.

France’s Danone says it’s seeing a boost in demand for its high-protein, low calorie yogurts in the US that it attributes partly to the craze for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound — new anti-obesity treatments closely related to the Danish company’s Ozempic diabetes drug.

“We have a very large range of protein yogurts, which are flying off the shelf,” Juergen Esser, deputy chief executive officer in charge of finance, said in an interview. “I think those products are attractive to both consumers who are under the treatment of GLP-1 or who just wish to manage their weight or wellbeing.”

Danone isn’t explicitly marketing to GLP-1 users. At least not yet. However, Swiss food giant Nestle SA is going a step further. Next week it will launch a new website designed to direct consumers to products devised especially for people taking slimming injections, from protein-rich meals to vitamins to combat hair loss.

About 30 million Americans have taken GLP-1 drugs, sparking consumption shifts with ripple effects on retail, travel and beyond. By dulling cravings, the medicines from Eli Lilly & Co. and Novo Nordisk A/S can melt away fat and improve heart health. Eating less can lead to nutritional shortages, though, and patients have found they lose muscle along with fat even as they battle side effects like nausea and hair loss.

Food companies are betting that patients seeking meals that are nutrient-rich and not too filling will turn to their new processed offerings, vitamins and supplements and offset some of the shunning of items that traditionally underlie their profits, like ice cream and chocolate bars.

Nestle has said it will begin selling its Vital Pursuits food line this year, which contains 12 portion-controlled frozen meals, high in protein and fiber. On its new website, which claims to “complement your weight-loss journey — even after stopping it”— will sell a supplement for hair growth under the Nature’s Bounty brand.

The KitKat maker will also sell electrolyte tablets with strawberry-lemonade flavor for anyone upping their exercise regimen and collagen peptides to boost skin elasticity and avoid the hollowed look known as “Ozempic face,” as well as multivitamins and fiber supplements.

Growing Trend

Other food companies are following suit. Daily Harvest is courting users of GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound with a broccoli and white bean soup and a dragon fruit and lychee smoothie. Conagra Brands, the maker of Chef Boyardee canned pasta, said at a conference in February that it was selling more products that cater to the needs of weight-loss drug takers. Its “better-for-you frozen meals” increased 8% among GLP-1 users, Conagra said, while its protein-packed meat snacks and low calorie, high fiber popcorn were also a good match for users’ needs.

Nestle has brands and expertise across its portfolio to support customers’ shifting needs, such as “preserving lean muscle mass, managing digestive upset and assuring an adequate daily consumption of micronutrients,” said Anna Mohl, chief executive officer of Nestle health science. Healthcare company Abbott also makes nutrition shakes targeting consumers using the drugs for weight loss.

--With assistance from Madison Muller, Jacqueline Simmons and Sam Hall.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.