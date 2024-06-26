(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is expanding further into private-markets investing, striking a new partnership to include the assets alongside traditional ETFs and mutual funds in model portfolios pitched to wealthy US retail clients.

The firm will work with Chicago-based GeoWealth to offer private equity and debt funds in customized portfolios for financial advisers across the US, BlackRock said Wednesday in a statement. GeoWealth oversees about $28 billion across 180,000 accounts and about 200 registered investment advisers.

The move allows BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, to “enable broader access to private markets — one of today’s most sought-after asset classes,” Eve Cout, head of portfolio design and solutions for BlackRock’s US wealth advisory business, said in the statement.

BlackRock views the US wealth market as one of its biggest growth opportunities. It accounted for roughly $4.5 billion of revenue in 2023, about a quarter of the company’s total.

The model portfolio business itself is one of the fastest-growing areas of asset management, and BlackRock expects it to double in assets to about $10 trillion over the next five years. There’s about $125 billion of assets in BlackRock’s managed model portfolios for US clients, and customized portfolios have generated about $31 billion of new assets over the past four years, according to the company.

After dominating low-cost passive funds for the past decade, the company is seeking to become a one-stop shop for clients by increasing its capabilities in private assets. At the end of April, BlackRock’s retail private debt fund had about $498 million of assets and its retail private equity fund held about $231 million.

BlackRock, with $10.5 trillion of assets under management at the end of March, is increasingly competing with private equity giants such as Blackstone Inc., KKR & Co. and Apollo Global Management Inc., all of which are trying to penetrate deeper into the retail wealth market.

