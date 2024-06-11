(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc.’s Japan unit plans to expand its offerings of investment options in the country for overseas clients.

In order to attract foreign funds, the company has increased the number of portfolio managers, analysts, strategists and other personnel involved in the active management of Japanese equities by approximately 20% since last year, Hiroyuki Arita, chief executive officer of BlackRock Japan, said in an interview.

The unit has traditionally focused on providing Japanese clients with overseas investments. With changes in corporate governance and a push for decarbonization in the country, foreign investors are likely to raise their asset allocation in Japan, according to Arita.

BlackRock plans to continue to increase the number of staff in Japan as the business grows, Arita said.

