    59m ago

    ​Blake Goldring stepping aside at AGF, will become executive chairman

    The Canadian Press

    AGF's Blake Goldring to step aside as CEO

    TORONTO - AGF Management Ltd. says chief executive and chairman Blake Goldring is moving to the role of executive chairman.

    The investment management firm says Kevin McCreadie, president and chief investment officer, has been named as his successor in the top job, effective Dec. 1.

    Judy Goldring, executive vice-president and chief operating officer, will become president and chief administration officer.

    Blake Goldring was named president in 1997 and as CEO in 2000.

    During his tenure, the firm has grown from $12.8 billion in assets under management to $38.8 billion.

    AGF has also diversified its business with growth on the institutional and private client side of its operations.
     