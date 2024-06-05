(Bloomberg) -- The world is set for big changes this year. 2024 is the year more people will go to the polls than any other time in history — with key elections in power centers from the US to Europe to Asia. The boom in artificial intelligence is already reshaping art, music, journalism, programming and the economy. And many startups and small businesses, after a truly difficult 2023, are starting to see a recovery with crucial lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK is changing along with it.

Last year, when we kicked off the list, we found world-class businesses that were leading the way on quantum computing, banking, self-driving vehicles and AI. Our judges sifted through more than 1,500 applications and found innovations in prosthetic limbs, genetic risk assessment, materials science, breast pumps, audio players for kids and more.

It was inspiring and eye opening, and we’re doing it again.

We’re looking for the smartest ideas and founders from all over the UK to join this year’s list. We believe that diversity — of founders, of workers, of locations, of backgrounds, of ideas — produces the coolest companies, and we hope the final product will reflect that.

If you’re based in the UK, have a hot new idea that’s won over investors and customers, and are privately held, send us your application. We’ll ask you to show us how your product is landing with users and to tell us about external funding, so please no entries still in stealth mode.

We’ll unveil the companies at the Bloomberg Technology Summit in London on October 22. Startups on the list will be profiled and invited to the show and its networking events. A selection of the companies from the list will also be asked to speak in a panel discussion about the UK startup scene in front of our live and virtual audiences.

Please get your application in by Aug. 5. We’re looking for enough qualitative information and detail to get a good sense of your business model, customer demand and why your product is unique. Specific claims will always beat out generic assertions.

Apply here.

We can’t wait to hear from you, and we’ll see you in London.

