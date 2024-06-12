(Bloomberg) -- As naysayers fret over a potential slowdown from the prospect of interest rates remaining elevated for longer, Bank of America Corp.’s Savita Subramanian says the economy looks good, a backdrop that will continue to bode well for US stocks.

Although some data points have softened — from labor market tightness to manufacturing and retail sales — most measures of the economy are normalizing from unsustainably lofty levels rather than pointing to a slowdown, she told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. The probability of a recession or stagflation, when inflation remains persistently high while the economy slows, is 10% or less, according to Subramanian.

“Things today are actually kind of awesome,” the bank’s head of US equity and quantitative strategy said, adding that many investors are too focused on the negatives because they’ve been conditioned by “cataclysmic events” like the Covid-19 pandemic and the global financial crisis.

“Most of the time, we get some semblance of Goldilocks,” Subramanian said. “That’s the view that we’re espousing until things really start to fall off a cliff.”

US stocks extended their rally Wednesday after the latest consumer price index rose less than expected in May, bolstering bets the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates later this year. The S&P 500 Index and technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index each climbed more than 1% following the data’s release. Investors now await the Fed’s latest rate decision this afternoon and remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Subramanian reiterated BofA’s year-end S&P 500 target of 5,400, slightly below Wednesday’s level. While the strategist has maintained her constructive view on US equities, she said that extremely bearish sentiment is no longer the tailwind it was, with Wall Street strategists’ recommended allocations to stocks hitting a two-year high in May.

Although the bank’s 2024 forecast for the benchmark implies no further upside, Subramanian says she and her team have high conviction in large-cap value, cyclicals and dividends. She also recently advised clients to opt for active strategies, with the S&P 500 already at all-time highs.

