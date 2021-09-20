(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. has promoted three bankers to be heads of global financial institutions investment banking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Will Addas, Gary Howe and and Giorgio Cocini will take on the new roles.

“These three leaders will share responsibility for driving business strategy globally, seizing opportunities for continued growth and leading a talented team to deliver winning transactions across products,” Thomas Sheehan, head of global investment banking, said in a memo Monday. “The financial institutions group is one of our most important industry practices.”

A representative for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo.

Addas and Howe were most recently co-heads of Americas financial institutions investment banking while Cocini was most recently co-head of financial institutions investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Addas has been with the firm since 2008 while Howe joined in 2019 from Lazard Ltd. and Cocini came over in 2013 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The bank also appointed Arif Vohra to be chairman of EMEA financial institutions investment banking reporting to Matt Cannon, the head of EMEA investment banking. Vohra has been at the bank for 20 years and will help strengthen existing client relationships, the memo said.

The finance industry is traditionally one of the biggest for dealmaking, given its size and complexity. The sector has been particularly busy this year as banks, insurers and other players strike deals to diversify as technology upends their businesses.

Bank of America has advised on deals including Liberty Mutual Holding Co.’s takeover agreement for State Auto Financial Corp. as well as Alight Solutions’ blank-check merger with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.