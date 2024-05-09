(Bloomberg) -- Adam Neumann’s $650 million bid to buy back WeWork was essentially turned down last week, but that process “is not over,” he said on stage Thursday at the Bloomberg Tech Summit in San Francisco.

The former WeWork chief executive officer said the latest restructuring deal to get the embattled co-working company out of bankruptcy is “definitely unfeasible,” and is projecting unrealistically high performance benchmarks.

Neumann is now running Flow, a residential real estate company, and said he envisions a future in which WeWork’s offices and Flow’s apartment buildings could be part of the same company.

When asked if his interest in buying back WeWork is at all motivated by a desire for a redemption story after he was ousted from the company he once led, Neumann paused. “Is there emotion? Of course,” he said. “But I don’t make decisions that way.” He talked about how important it is to assess things with a mindset of the present moment, rather than being weighed down by the narratives of the past.

In reflecting on WeWork’s rise and fall during his tenure as CEO, Neumann said he was proud of how the company built a global brand and “became part of pop culture.” But he also said he is trying to evolve as a leader with Flow, becoming someone who pauses and takes a breath before jumping into action.

He said Flow’s investors — notably Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz — offer much more debate than those at WeWork. “I have investors around the table who are not only comfortable pushing back, I think they like it,” Neumann said.

He added that after he spoke at a recent event, Jeff Bezos approached him and asked if he could give some unsolicited input. “I was so happy he wanted to give me any type of advice,” Neumann said. Bezos’ counsel: If you can, be the last person in the meeting to speak.

