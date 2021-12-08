Brazil’s Nubank Said to Price IPO at Top of Range at $9 a Share

(Bloomberg) -- Nu Holdings Ltd., the Brazilian digital bank whose backers include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., priced its U.S. initial public offering at the top of a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, which does business as Nubank, sold shares Wednesday for $9 each after marketing 289 million of them for $8 to $9, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information wasn’t public yet.

A representative for Nubank declined to comment.

Nubank had lowered the marketed range last week after earlier seeking to raise as much as $3.18 billion.

At $9 a share, Nubank would have a market value of $41 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company would have a fully diluted value of $44 billion.

Nubank’s IPO makes it the most valuable financial institution in Latin America, surpassing Itau Unibanco Holding SA, with a $38 billion market value.

Sequoia Capital, which invested $1 million in Nubank in 2013 in a seed round, now has a stake that is worth $7.1 billion at the $9 share price, based on the company’s filings. Other top shareholders include DST Global, Tencent and Tiger Global.

Berkshire Hathaway invested in Nubank in June, taking a $500 million stake valuing the company at $30 billion, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol NU. Its Brazilian depositary receipts, known as BDRs, will trade on the Sao Paulo stock exchange under the ticker NUBR33.

