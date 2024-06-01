(Bloomberg) -- A Bristol Myers Squibb Co. lung cancer treatment delayed tumor growth by less than seven weeks in a closely watched clinical trial, a disappointing result after the company paid nearly $5 billion to acquire the drug’s owner.

The drug, Krazati, was little better than standard chemotherapy in a study enrolling about 300 patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, according to data presented Saturday at an American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting. Patients treated with Bristol’s pill lived a median of 5.5 months before their cancer progressed or they died, compared to a median of 3.8 months for patients who received chemo. The difference, while statistically significant, was below Wall Street analysts’ expectations.

Krazati competes against a similar medicine from Amgen Inc. called Lumakras, and each has demonstrated only modest improvements over generic docetaxel, the standard treatment. Before Bristol disclosed the data, analysts at TD Cowen said Krazati would need to delay cancer progression by about four months relative to docetaxel to be considered a success. While the new drugs cause fewer serious side effects, their annual list prices of more than $250,000 has stoked concerns about value for patients.

“These drugs are better tolerated than docetaxel, no doubt about it,” said Benjamin Levy, director of medical oncology at the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center in Baltimore. “But we have to put the physical toxicity patients may experience in context with the financial toxicity they experience as well.”

Krazati won accelerated US approval in 2022, based on its effect on tumor growth in an earlier trial. The expedited approval was granted due to patients’ need for new therapies for the cancer, and Bristol plans to seek full Food and Drug Administration approval with the latest data.

Bristol doesn’t yet have data on whether Krazati helped patients live longer than those who got docetaxel, and that may be crucial to the drug’s utility. Late last year, the FDA rejected Amgen’s application for full approval after its drug, Lumakras, failed to extend patients’ lives compared to docetaxel despite delaying tumor growth.

“We are all eagerly awaiting the survival data from this,” said Pasi Janne, an oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

In the study, about 32% of patients treated with Krazati saw their tumors shrink compared to roughly 9% of those who received docetaxel. About 14% of patients in the docetaxel group dropped out of the study due to severe side effects compared to 8% of those getting Krazati. Those results, added to the drug’s seven-week delay in tumor growth, make Krazati a meaningful option for patients with advanced lung cancer, said Samit Hirawat, Bristol’s chief medical officer.

“Each of these components is obviously very important from the perspective of patients, who want their disease to be controlled for as long as possible,” Hirawat said.

Bristol acquired Krazati last year in its $4.8 billion purchase of Mirati Therapeutics. The company is counting on its stable of oncology drugs to make up for declining revenue from Revlimid, a blockbuster blood cancer medicine that lost patent protection in 2022, and impending pricing pressure on the cancer immunotherapy Opdivo.

Krazati and Lumakras target a mutated form of a gene called KRAS, a biological target once considered out of reach for conventional drugs. About 13% of cases of non-small cell lung cancer carry the genetic mutation.

