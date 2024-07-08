Brookfield-backed French data center group Data4 is exploring a US$2 billion debt deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The private equity firm is in talks with half-a-dozen banks about the financing, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

A spokesperson for Brookfield declined to comment. Representatives for Data4 didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data4’s steps to raise funding comes after Britain’s Vantage Data Centers last month completed the first-ever asset-backed securitization deal for data centers in Europe, raising £600 million (US$769 million). Data center providers across the world are spending billions of dollars to expand capacity as artificial intelligence stokes demand for processing infrastructure.

Brookfield acquired Data4 from Axa Investment Managers in 2023 to expand its footprint to a current 135 data centers and approximately 850 megawatts of operational computing capacity.