(Bloomberg) -- Canadian stocks ended their worst week since August 2015 with another volatile day that started positive and ended with a significant decline.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 1.5 percent to 13,935.67 Friday, bringing its weekly loss to 4.5 percent. Higher-than-average volume as a result of expiring futures and options exacerbated the selling on the last full trading day before Christmas, as did the growing likelihood of a U.S. government shutdown.

All sectors closed in the red, with technology and health-care stocks leading the decline. Cannabis company Aphria Inc. fell 7.4 percent and BlackBerry Ltd. lost 8.1 percent a day after better-than-expected revenue sent its shares higher.

In other moves:

Stocks

The Stars Group Inc. gained 7.3 percent after the company won a reversal of an $870 million judgement in the Kentucky Court of Appeals

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. fell 8.2 percent amid ongoing concerns about Canada-China relations following the arrest of Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer in Vancouver

Fiera Capital Corp. rose 1.6 percent. The company is acquiring 80 percent of Palmer Capital Partners Ltd., a U.K.-focused real estate investment manager with over 800 million pounds in assets under management

Commodities

Western Canada Select crude oil traded at a $16.50 discount to WTI

Gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,258.80 an ounce

FX/Bonds

The Canadian dollar weakened 0.7 percent to C$1.3598 per U.S. dollar despite stronger economic growth, as the U.S. dollar advanced

The Canada 10-year government bond yield rose 1 basis point to 2.03 percent

