(Bloomberg) -- Chad’s President Mahamat Déby ordered a probe into an explosion at a strategic munition depot in the capital city that killed nine people and injured many others.

Five soldiers and four civilians were killed in the blast in N’djamena late Tuesday, Health Minister Abdel-Madjid Abderahim Mahamat told reporters. Those injured totaled 46, he said.

“A commission has been deployed to determine the cause of events,” Déby said following a visit to the scene of the blast.

The fire at the depot, which triggered a series of explosions, started at about 10:30 p.m. The strategic depot is located in a populated neighborhood of N’djamena that’s just a few kilometers from the international airport, which wasn’t affected, authorities said.

“This is an important lesson for us when it comes to the construction of munition depots inside cities,” Déby said.

Chad is facing a slow-brewing insurgency from Boko Haram militants, who have waged a long attack in Nigeria on its western border.

The civil war in Sudan to its east has led to more than 600,000 refugees fleeing into Chad as fighting between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces engulfs the Darfur region.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.