(Bloomberg) -- China reduced the amount of time travelers and close contacts of infected people must spend in quarantine, a significant calibration of the Covid Zero policy that has isolated the world’s second-largest economy and raised public ire.

Travelers into China will be required to spend five days in a hotel or government quarantine facility, followed by three days confined to home, according to a National Health Commission statement Friday. The current rules require 10 days quarantine in total, with a week in a hotel then three days at home.

The same shortened quarantine length will now also be applied to close contacts of infected people, minimizing the disruptive practice of contact-tracing that has seen millions thrown into centralized facilities when officials race to stamp out spread. Close contacts of close contacts will now no longer be identified, added the statement.

In a further boon to international travel links, a controversial system that penalizes airlines for bringing virus cases into the country will also be scrapped, the statement said.

Bloomberg News reported in October and November that officials were discussing these changes.

Chinese stock gauges extended a rally on the news, while the yuan strengthened and commodities surged.

China’s Tolerance for Xi’s Unyielding Covid Fight Is Cracking

The shift comes as China’s top leadership issued instructions for a more targeted, decisive approach to Covid, raising hopes that the country will back away from its punishing approach that’s exacted a growing social and economic toll.

