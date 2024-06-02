(Bloomberg) -- China should issue much more central government debt to make up for the inability of cash-strapped local authorities to spend money and drive growth, according to one of the country’s leading economists.

The ratio of central government debt to China’s gross domestic product — currently around 20% — should be more than doubled, Li Daokui, a regular policy adviser to the government, told Bloomberg TV on Monday.

Beijing recently began issuing 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) of special bonds to finance public investment, but “they should have 10 trillion, or even 20 trillion of extra-long bonds,” said Li, currently a professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

China has been signaling its willingness to step up central government borrowing since last year. Local authorities are one of the biggest investors and buyers of goods in the economy but their finances are under growing strain, and their debts equal to about 100% of GDP, according to Li. Exacerbating the problem, revenue from land sales has plunged amid a housing slump.

Last month’s auction of the special bonds drew massive demand from retail investors and prompted officials to warn about speculative trades, underscoring the lack of safe-haven assets as the economy slows.

There is a “tremendous amount” of liquidity trapped in the banking system because households and companies aren’t willing to spend and are instead saving up, Li said. But families are willing to buy the central government bonds, which makes a good case for the government to issue more of them and swap out local government debt, he said.

Commenting on the government’s property rescue efforts, Li said the central bank’s offer of 300 billion yuan in funding to help local governments buy excess housing inventory is not enough. Making sure property developers stay afloat and avoid debt default should be the priority, he said.

Li predicted more government initiatives in the coming months, with many people expecting key announcements from a Communist Party conclave known as the “third plenum” that’s due to be held in July.

--With assistance from Shery Ahn and Haidi Lun.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.