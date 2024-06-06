(Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet announced Thursday a plan to revamp the nation’s medical system, pledging reforms in areas from public hospitals to insurance payments.

The State Council laid out 22 key tasks for local authorities to push reforms in the health system and seek “high-quality development,” according to a statement.

Local governments were urged to expand the capacity of local medical systems and promote the development of public hospitals, while coordinating their efforts and addressing issues in a timely manner.

All provinces should conduct centralized purchasing for select drugs and medical consumables at least once this year, according to the statement. The cabinet called for trials to push for more commercial health insurance coverage in medical payments and faster approvals for innovative drugs and rare disease medicines.

Here are some other key tasks it mapped out for the year:

Revamp remuneration at public hospitals and avoid linking medical staff’s salaries with drug sales and other income targets

Promote the development of traditional Chinese medicine and leading drugmakers

Improve basic medical insurance coverage and develop the commercial health insurance system

Empower medical system reforms with digital technologies

Combat corruption and bribery, regulate development of private hospitals

