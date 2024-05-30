(Bloomberg) -- China escalated a battle against investors betting on an extended rally in government bonds, hinting the central bank may sell some of its own holdings to cool the advance.

The People’s Bank of China could step into the market to sell bonds if demand for the haven assets continues to rise, according to a newspaper backed by the monetary authority. Leveraged bond-buying not only amplifies volatility but raises the risk of large losses in the event of a market reversal, it warned.

The rally in bonds is a double-edged sword for Beijing. On the one hand, it helps support growth by lowering borrowing costs for everything from corporate debt to residential mortgages. But the emergence of a bond bubble has the potential to destabilize financial markets and derail the recovery if it bursts.

“The PBOC hopes the market will discipline itself and correct on its own, so that it doesn’t have to intervene directly,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. “Whether it will intervene by selling bonds depends on whether the market will share its rationale or recognize its capacity of guiding the market.”

Demand for bonds has surged as Chinese asset managers direct a wave of inflows from households and companies into fixed-income securities from low-yielding bank deposits. The gains in bonds also point to pessimism over the China’s long-term growth potential, despite the PBOC’s effort to reflate the economy and promote confidence.

Also, some traders are betting on further stimulus which could weigh on yields, even though the PBOC has resisted market calls for more interest rate cuts. Since its last policy rate cut in August, it has focused on safeguarding the under-pressure yuan and making sure existing funds in the financial system are used more efficiently.

Xi’s Mandate

The PBOC trading bonds has been a hot topic since March, when a book cited President Xi Jinping mentioning such a possibility as a way China could enrich its toolbox of monetary policies. However, there has been little official follow up on whether its going to happen and when it might start doing so.

The mention has managed to stir speculation that China might turn to quantitative easing, a highly controversial stimulus that involves a central bank buying government bonds. In the past, the PBOC has signaled disapproval of QE.

At the end of April, the central bank held about 1.52 trillion yuan ($210 billion) of government bonds, according to its balance sheet. Some 1.35 trillion yuan of that were special sovereign notes sold by the Ministry of Finance in 2007.

Hidden Risks

Investors should be aware that they can lose money if bond prices decline and need to pay close attention to interest-rate risks, the Financial News said. China’s 10-year yield is currently too low and should be around 2.5% to 3%, it added.

The benchmark yield was around 2.3% Friday, close to the lowest in more than two decades. Just a year ago, the notes were yielding around 2.7%.

In response to questions from Bloomberg News, the PBOC said it’s paying close attention to any hidden risks in the market and may sell some low-risk bonds including government debt when needed.

The PBOC has repeatedly warned on risks in the government bond market. In late April, Beijing sought to push back on the rally as it warned of a reversal and hinted that a mismatch between market prices and the economic outlook will correct.

But soon after that, a buying spree by retail investors drove newly issued special government bond prices as much as 25% higher in the exchange market, a venue not traditionally used for trading debt. The volatility prompted state media to urge investors to refrain from engaging in speculative activities.

Looking ahead, the rally in bonds could also be challenged by an increase in issuance of ultra-long special bonds and local government debt. The special bond sale, aimed at stimulating the economy, may reduce liquidity in the market and pressure yields higher.

But market participants aren’t ruling out more active intervention from the central bank.

“I think PBOC selling bonds is possible, since it’s said it so explicitly and directly,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. “I don’t think it’s just a verbal warning.”

